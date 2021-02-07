Tyler PD: Eastbound lanes blocked after wreck near Kinsey, Loop 323 intersection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The eastbound lanes of Loop 323 are blocked after a major wreck that occurred shortly after noon today.
“Tyler PD is currently working a major traffic accident at Kinsey and Loop 323,” a press release stated. “All eastbound traffic is closed at this time. Please avoid this area and find an alternative route.”
According to the Tyler Police Department’s active calls website, TPD officers and Tyler firefighters were dispatched out to the scene of the wreck at about 12:08 p.m. Sunday. On the web site, the crash was described as a “pin-in” wreck.
We’ll update this story as we get more information.
