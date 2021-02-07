Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... We’re starting our Sunday off with cold temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but we’ll warm up into the 60s today. Mostly sunny skies today with some thin clouds possible. By tomorrow we’re back in the upper 60s, 70s possible on Tuesday. However, multiple cold fronts this week will cool us down into the upper 30s for highs by Friday! Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, a blast of cold Artic air is going to head our way and cool us down into the 40s for highs on Thursday. We’ll have rain chances with this cold front as well. Some showers could be noisy with some thunder but right now the greatest chance for t’showers appear to be north of I-20. There is some uncertainty with this forecast once the cold air arrives in our region. Some forecasts are calling for highs in the 60s, and some are calling for highs in the 30s. Right now, I’m leaning towards the cooler temperatures but some of our southern counties could see temperatures up to 10° higher than temperatures to the north. With the cold air and rain in the forecast, it is possible (not say this will or will not happen) we could see a winter mix to the north. Right now we’re still too many days out to say for certain, but I’m leaning towards the chance of us seeing some mixing is low. As always, the forecast will be updated and refined as we get more data. Stay tuned!