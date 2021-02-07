Longview police investigating after man’s body found on Eastman Road

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An investigation is now ongoing after Longview police officers who were responding to a 911 call about a shooting on North Eastman Road found a man’s body early Sunday morning.
According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, LPD officers were dispatched out to the 2700 block of North Eastman Road at about 2:19 a.m. Sunday in response to a 911 call about a shooting. When the Longview PD officers got to that location, they found a man dead.
“The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Rashad McCray, of Longview, TX,” the Facebook post stated.
The Facebook post went on to say that the Longview Police Department is actively investigating McCray’s death, and LPD detectives are still gathering information.
“If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.