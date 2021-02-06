Police: 3 suspects arrested after internet sales transaction in Marshall turns into robbery, chase

MARSHALL Texas (KLTV) - East Texas law enforcement officers arrested three people after an internet sales transaction allegedly turned into an assault and robbery that then led to a chase on Interstate 20 Thursday.
According to a press release, Oshin Axel Gaona, 19, Jalonte Lemar Thomas, 17, and Edward Vasquez Jr., 18, all of Marshall, were all arrested on robbery charges. They are all still being held in the Harrison County Jail, and each man’s bond amount has been set at $50,000.
At about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Marshall Police Department received a 911 call about an internet sales transaction gone wrong, the press release stated. The alleged incident occurred in the parking lot of a Marshall business located on U.S. Highway 59 South.
“During the course of the transaction, the prospective buyer assaulted the seller and stole the property,” the press release stated. “The suspect left the scene in his vehicle with the victim following the suspect toward the Interstate. Once on Interstate 20, the victim’s car was allegedly struck by the suspect vehicle, resulting in a crash involving a third unrelated vehicle.”
Later, the suspect vehicle was located and stopped by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hallsville Police officers on FM 450. Gaona, Thomas, and Vasquez were arrested at the scene and taken to the Harrison County Jail.
“Don’t become a victim of opportunity. Selling to strangers in a secluded area is a recipe for a robbery, assault, personal injury, or worse,” Marshall PD chief Cliff Carruth said in the press release. “We urge citizens to use safe buying and selling practices in Internet exchanges. Our Marshall Police Department Internet Sales Exchange site at 2101 East End Blvd North features two parking spaces and twenty-four camera surveillance.”
