Henderson County woman arrested on 11 counts of animal cruelty

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was arrested on Friday and has been charged with animal cruelty after 67 dogs were rescued from her residence and property.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says his deputies, along with numerous other area law officers, raided a mobile home south of Chandler Friday and rescued dozens of dogs.
Barbara Ann Ramsey, 65, was charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty.
Ramsey, who lives at the home in the 21000 block of Deer Run Road, Hillhouse said, was arrested by Deputy Jarod Mills after officials found the living conditions for the animals were unacceptable. The dogs were living in feces and urine and generally unsanitary conditions inside the mobile home, he reports
The case against Ramsey dates back to Jan. 22 when she was cited for having four vicious animals on her property. She did not address the citations, according to the sheriff.
During the following days, additional violations were found and citations were issued.
On Thursday, a person called the sheriff’s office to report a vehicle dumping a group of dogs in the parking lot of a gas station on Highway 31 in Athens. Athens police found a mother dog and 10 puppies and took them to the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter.
Deputy Mills located Barbara Ann Ramsey in Murchison after she allegedly dumped the dogs and arrested her for a traffic violation.
392nd District Judge Scott McKee signed multiple arrest warrants for Ramsey, and the charges were added to her at the jail, Hillhouse said.
On Friday, Justice of the Peace Tony Duncan signed paperwork needed to seize neglected animals. Judge Scott Williams issued a search warrant for Ramsey’s mobile home.
Hillhouse said he was particularly thankful for the assistance given to this operation by city police officers.
“Half-a-dozen agencies and offices here joined in this huge rescue,” Sheriff Hillhouse said. “It is the largest operation of its kind in this County since I have been in office for the last four years.”
Animal Control Officers from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Gun Barrel City, Mabank, Malakoff, Tool, and Chandler Police Departments all helped with the rescue.
The investigation is ongoing, Hillhouse said, and additional charges may be filed. All the dogs were taken to the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter.
There were a total of 79 dogs rescued during this multiple agency investigation in the last two days, including the 67 at the home and the mother and pups dumped in Athens.
Ramsey is being held in the Henderson County Jail on bonds totaling $49,500.
