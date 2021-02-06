Harrison County deputies arrest Rowlett man in connection with fatal shooting

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rowlett man Friday night in connection with a fatal shooting incident that occurred on FM 134 in Karnack.
Nathan Turnbaugh, 46, is still being held in the Harrison County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.
According to a press release, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a shooting in the 120000 block of FM 134 in Karnack at about 8:40 p.m. Friday. The caller said that a man had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was unconscious.
When HCSO deputies got to the scene, they found the gunshot victim and started life-saving measures, the press release stated. A short time later EMS firefighters from the Waskom Fire Department arrived at the scene, and they took the victim, who was identified as Albert Wilson, 65, of Marshall, to LUS Shreveport, where he later died.
Turnbaugh, the suspect, was taken into custody and questioned at the sheriff’s office. Later, he was booked into the county jail and charged with murder.
“Please pray for the family, as they lost a husband and a son in this act of violence,” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said in the press release. “We are continuing our investigation and will release further information as it becomes available.
