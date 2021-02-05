WebXtra: Nacogdoches High School swim team headed to regionals

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches High School swim team is marking its 18th straight year of sending swimmers to regionals.
This year, Coach Carrie Scroggins and the Dragon Swim team are sending 21 members to the regional swim meet in several events. Their regional will take place in Lewsiville on Saturday. Due to COVID-19, the UIL State meet will only take the eight regional winners in each event plus the next eight fastest times in the entire state.
“This has been a different year with limited qualifiers,” Scroggins said. “I have some athletes with a good opportunity to advance but we also have some great competition so we will have to see how we swim on Saturday.”
Also, different this year is that the regional event will be just one day with prelims and finals on the same day, making it a challenge with little rest time for the swimmers that are in multiple events, like Zachary Fickes. Fickes has been to regionals every year of high school and to state twice.
“I have to go faster than everyone else,” Fickes said “I have to swim perfectly and make sure the team does everything right with safe exchanges we will be golden.”
The last time Nacogdoches had a state winner was in 2018 with Jesse Stovall winning the 50m free.
