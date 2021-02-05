Carthage city leaders plan all-abilities park near Panola College

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Carthage is planning to build an accessible, all-abilities park near Panola College.
East Texas News’ Jeremy Thomas was in Carthage today to get the details about the proposed park, which will be built at the site of a former park.
“At this location, there used to be a park, and now there are plans underway for an accessible, all-abilities park for this location,” Thomas said.
The park is becoming a reality because of a partnership between the Panola College Occupational Therapy Assistant Program and the City of Carthage. About half of the money that has been raised has come from donations, and the other half has come from the city and the city’s economic development board.
So far, nearly $400,000 has been raised for the project’s estimated $640,000 cost.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.