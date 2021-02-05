TTU student, son of AZ congressional candidate, accused of participation in Capitol riot

On January 6, 2021, ZINK posted that he was in the U.S. Capitol and that they forcibly broke in. Specifically, ZINK wrote, “Finally lol I was there the media lied about what time it was breached. I have pictures with time stamps to prove it.” Additionally, ZINK stated, “Literally inside the capital shots fired on the floor there is a fire and gas and flash bangs have been used multiple serious injuries reported.” On the same day, in a private Facebook message, ZINK stated “Broke down the doors pushed Congress out of session I took two flash bangs I’m ok I’ll be posting pictures in a little bit when we get back I’m hurt but we accomplished the job.”