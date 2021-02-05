SFA Softball picked first in Southland Conference preseason poll

The Ladyjacks concluded preseason voting with 235 points and 17 first-place votes to claim the top spot on the preseason poll. SFA returns a league-best five preseason all-conference selections, headlined by first-team pitcher Kassidy Wilbur. Although the 2020 season was shortened, the Ladyjacks’ pitching staff accrued a league-best 1.61 earned-run average, limiting opponents to a .161 batting average. Shaylon Govan returns for SFA after leading the conference with six home runs and nine doubles through 24 games in last season. Alex Hedspeth and Govan also claimed preseason all-conference honors after leading the ‘Jacks at the plate last year with a .412 and .406 batting average, respectively.