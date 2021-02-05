Rep. White files bill to allow volunteer emergency personnel to carry handguns

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - State Rep. James White has filed a bill meant to allow volunteer emergency personnel to be able to carry handguns while on duty.
The bill, HB 1499, would allow volunteer emergency services personnel, including volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services personnel, to carry handguns.
The bill would establish an extra layer of training for those licensed holders who wish to carry a firearm while on duty. A government entity that employs or supervises first responders may not adopt a rule or regulation prohibiting those first responders who have received a certificate of completion from their department from carrying a handgun.
To read the full text of the bill, click here.
Rep. James White represents Hardin, Jasper, Newton, Polk, and Tyler Counties.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.