East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies becoming fair to partly cloudy tonight, or at least staying that way until early in the morning when more clouds build in from the west. Still looking for some clouds tomorrow and even a few sprinkles. Skies becoming partly cloudy by mid-afternoon on Friday There is now a very slight chance for a sprinkle or two on Saturday as some return moisture feeds in from the Gulf of Mexico. Rainfall totals should be near a Trace, so not much anticipated. Sunny skies are still expected on Sunday. A cold front on Monday will bring in some cooler air and clouds. Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies expected much of next week with a 20% chance for light rain each day. Temperatures should continue to cool down into mid-week which MAY give us a very slim chance for a wintry mix on Thursday morning. This should be limited to the far northern counties of East Texas...IF we see anything at all. Have a great night, East Texas.