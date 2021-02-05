LSU collapse in second half leads to 54-41 loss to No. 7 Texas A&M

LSU scored 18 points in the first quarter and led by as many as 10 points. They held a 27-21 advantage at halftime but things went downhill after the break. The Lady Tigers finished with just 14 points in the second half on 6-of-23 (26%) shooting from the field and 1-of-8 (12.5%) on 3-pointers. The Lady Aggies were 13-of-21 (62%) from the field and 3-of-5 (60%) from beyond the arc.