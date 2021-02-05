Longview retirement center asking for Valentine’s Day cards for residents

The retirement center is asking for Valentine’s Day cards that they plan on distributing to their residents and staff. They are asking for any type of card homemade, or store bought as long as it shows love towards their residents and staff who haven’t been able to see friends and family as often or at all due to COVID-19 restrictions. When the restrictions first began in March, they did a similar card exchange and according to Buckner Westminster Place executive director David Sims the residents loved it.