Longview retirement center asking for Valentine’s Day cards for residents

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Buckner Westminster Place in Longview is asking for the public’s help to bring some love and joy to their residents and staff this Valentine’s Day.
The retirement center is asking for Valentine’s Day cards that they plan on distributing to their residents and staff. They are asking for any type of card homemade, or store bought as long as it shows love towards their residents and staff who haven’t been able to see friends and family as often or at all due to COVID-19 restrictions. When the restrictions first began in March, they did a similar card exchange and according to Buckner Westminster Place executive director David Sims the residents loved it.
“It just really brings a lot of joy and happiness to them so that is really the main highlight is it really does show them that there are people from all over the country that are thinking about them and care about them and it just brings that joy and happiness to that resident,” said Sims.
If you are interested you can address the card to Valentine’s Day Care of Resident or Care of Staff and put their address 2201 Horseshoe Ln, Longview, TX 75605. The only restriction is that it can only be a card and it cannot have candy or any treats inside of it.
