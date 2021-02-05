Longview pastor discusses proposed church, state bill inspired by COVID lockdown

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke to a Longview pastor Friday about a bill proposed by District 7 State Rep. Jay Dean that would prevent the state from interfering with when and how church services are handled during periods of crisis like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s certainly something we as a congregation would support, but we’re not doing that in any way unaware how sensitive this issue is,” said Pastor Chris Robeson with the Macedonia Baptist Church in Longview.
Robeson said the issue dates back to early on in the COVID-19 pandemic when Gov. Greg Abbott said churches were essential and said they could re-open if they followed COVID-19 protocols.
Giving an example, the Macedonia Baptist pastor said when they were allowed to meet in person again last year, they designated certain rows in their auditorium as odds and evens.
Robeson said the odd rows are for the 8 a.m. early service, which is primarily for church members with underlying health conditions that need that extra protection but still want to interact with other members of their congregation in person. He added the even rows are for the later Sunday morning service.
The pastor said people in the church clean the sanctuary with disinfectant between the services.
“People need to be able to come together,” Robeson said. “There’s no greater time to come together than during a time of great need when you kind of sense that you’re being surrounded by darkness, isolation, and that despair sets in. You come together with your family of faith, and you’re able to see each other.”
Robeson said church members may need to maintain social distancing in those situations, but they can see and be seen, be heard, sing together, worship God, and celebrate their faith in Jesus Christ.
“With all that, I support it, and I’m grateful that our state government and leadership recognizes that it is essential,” Robeson said.
