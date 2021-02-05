Longview mayor says vaccine appointments to open Friday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Mayor Andy Mack has alerted his Facebook followers about soon-to-open vaccine appointments.
Mack posted, “I have been told that more appointments for future Covid-19 vaccinations at the #myshotnow clinic will be released online tomorrow (Friday) morning around 9 a.m.”
He said that it’s important to know the website the appointments will be available on: vaccinate.christushealth.org.
With questions, Mack said to call 877-335-5746.
Reminder, you will not be given a vaccine without an appointment, “so please do not show up hoping to get lucky,” he reminded in his post.
No information has come from CHRISTUS Health Systems to confirm or deny the mayor’s statement.
