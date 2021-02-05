Laneville man accused of beating Gregg County man to death with ax handle

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Laneville man has been arrested in connection to the death of a Gregg County man who was beaten with an ax handle.
John Houston Brown, 39, is charged with first-degree murder. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Thursday, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.
According to an arrest affidavit, Brown was found dead in Triple A Estates Mobile Home Park, located at 5101 Estes Parkway in Longview, on Jan. 12. Lakeport police went to the scene after a woman called in for someone to check on the man.
The man was later identified as David Dean Pitman. A Lakeport police officer reported that he had knocked on the front door several times. When he entered the home, he found a dead man lying on a couch in the living room. The officer said there was blood everywhere and Pitman had a large wound on the top of his head and there was a large wooden club on the couch next to him.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office began assisting with the investigation. When searching the home, investigators found several shirt tops pulled inside out, a pair of jeans and a pair of sneakers soiled with mud and blood. Investigators also found evidence of a struggle in the front yard with blood leading into the home.
The investigator began learning of tips of two women who were at the home during the assault. Investigators interviewed the women and determined that Pitman had been upset and thought one of the woman had been cheating on him. He became further upset after his girlfriend had called for Brown to come pick him up.
According to one of the witnesses, Pitman and Brown began fighting in the front yard and she could see Brown hitting Pitman with an object. She said Brown then returned to the truck carrying a wooden ax handle and they left the home.
A second witness, who was staying at the home, said Pitman was then inside the home and banging on the wall between the bathroom and her bedroom and asking her to come help him take off his shirt. The witness said Pitman’s face was covered in blood. She said she helped Pitman pull off several tops. She said she asked Pitman what happened and he said he was beaten by a man in a truck with a steel pipe.
The witness said the next morning, she got up and saw Pitman was asleep on the couch. When she returned that evening, she found Pitman dead.
