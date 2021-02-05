Judge allows Union Pacific to break 149-year-old contract with Palestine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A federal judge in Tyler has ruled that Union Pacific Railroad is no longer bound by old contracts with the City of Palestine.
In 1872, Union Pacific entered into a contractual relationship with the City of Palestine and Anderson County, wherein Union Pacific agreed to run its rail line to and through Palestine, while also agreeing to “locate and establish and forever thereafter keep and maintain” its “general offices, machine shops and roundhouses” in Palestine. The City of Palestine for their part promised to raise $150,000 in bonds for the railroad from the citizens of Anderson County.
However, citing the 1995 Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act, Union Pacific claims it is no longer obligated to maintain those demands as per the 1872 contract and sought a declaration voiding the agreement as well as an injunction which would prohibit the City of Palestine from enforcing any contracts. The City of Palestine responded by requesting that the court dismiss said requests.
On Wednesday, District Judge Jeremy Kernodle sided with Union Pacific and denied the City of Palestine’s Motion to Dismiss.
As of this writing, statements regarding the ruling were unable to be obtained from either the City of Palestine or Union Pacific.
Previous reporting:
Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.