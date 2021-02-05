Henderson man accused of fleeing deputy, causing wreck, indicted in woman’s death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson man has been indicted in the death of a woman after he allegedly caused a head-on collision with her vehicle.
Micah David Brown, 29, was reported by DPS to be fleeing at a high rate of speed from a Rusk County Sheriff’s Office deputy on November 28, 2020. As Brown’s Nissan Sentra was fleeing northbound on FM 225, according to the indictment, he lost control in a curve in the roadway. He attempted to correct, and his car began to fishtail, rotated to the left, and crossed the center line.
A Nissan Altima occupied by Michael Anthony Burst, 52, and Kimberly Calandia Burst, 50, both of Mount Enterprise, was driving southbound on FM 225, and was struck head on by Brown’s Sentra when it crossed the center line and entered their lane.
Michael and Kimberly Burst were taken to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital. Kimberly died from her injuries.
Brown was taken to UT Health. He was later booked into the Rusk County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Brown was charged with driving at unsafe speed and evading at the scene. He has been indicted for Felony Murder 1.
