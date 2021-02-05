Gregg County JP suffers heart attack at meeting, revived after friend performs CPR

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan remains in ICU, but is expected to survive following a massive heart attack on Thursday.
On Thursday, Bryan was in Gladewater for a Rotary Club meeting at the Bluebyrd Room. After walking through the door of the building, Bryan collapsed.
A fellow Rotary Club member named Leon Word immediately jumped into action, performing CPR on Bryan until first responders arrived at the scene. At some point, Bryan was revived.
Bob Hallmark spoke to the owner of the building, Karla Byrd about what happened yesterday.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.