Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! We’ve got mostly cloudy skies and even a few showers in Deep East Texas. Clouds will begin to diminish later this afternoon and rain chances will drop down to zero for all East Texans. Temperatures are certainly cooler than yesterday as highs will only range in the middle to upper 50s. Clouds build back in early tomorrow morning and a few scattered showers will once again be possible until the later afternoon hours. A weak cold front drops south through ETX later on Saturday and will bring morning lows down into the middle 30s for Sunday morning but temperatures are expected to rebound nicely back to near 60 degrees in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Temps warm quickly back into the middle 60s for Monday and Tuesday before our next strong cold front arrives later Tuesday afternoon. This front will knock our afternoon highs back down into the 40s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with morning lows reaching or dropping below freezing by Thursday morning. Another cold front arrives Thursday afternoon and keep temperatures cold and well below average for the rest of the workweek. Some precip will be possible at times during this cold period, and some showers/wintry mix could be possible if all the dominos fall in place at the correct times. Travel impacts still look to remain at zero thanks to temps remaining well above freezing in the afternoons.