East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After some scattered showers over southern areas today, we are looking for another chance on Saturday afternoon, but the chances remain low: 10%. Lots of sunshine for our Sunday followed by clouds filtering back in on Monday. A front, with some cooler air, moves in on Tuesday. This front will continue to allow some of the coldest air of the season into East Texas. It will be a slow process, but it will just keep moving in. Some rain possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, then a wintry mix is possible on Thursday. Still many days away, and things may change, so we will monitor it very closely for all of you. Much colder on Friday with lows in the middle 20s and highs only in the upper 30s. Stay tuned for any, and all changes to this forecast.