East Texas doctors emerge from retirement to help administer COVID-19 vaccine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas doctors are taking a ‘break’ from retirement to help give COVID-19 vaccines. While everyday volunteers can help in some parts of the process, medical professionals have been called on to help give the shots and monitor people for possible reactions.
Retired oncologist Dr. Gary Gross is among the doctors helping with the vaccine clinic at Harvey Hall in Tyler
“I was a little rusty at first,” Gross said. “But 500 (shots) later, I think I’ve got it down.”
Gross was joined on Wednesday by another retired Tyler medical pro, Dr. Stephen Boyd.
“Oh no. You’re not rusty after the first. It all comes back to you. Just like riding a bike,” he said.
Boyd spent roughly 50 years in medical practice, and has temporarily returned to what he feels called to do in a time of need.
“It’s a skill that we have to give back to the community,” Boyd said. “We’ve been in the community as health professionals for a long time. And this is a way to not only help the local community, but when you put it all together, we’re helping the nation.”
The retired doctors do everything but check people in. From preparing and giving the shots, to monitoring patients for immediate side effects, and even directing traffic, they are a key part of the process.
“You try to make the patients feel comfortable,” Boyd said. “Especially with the first shot. A lot of people are apprehensive about that, so you talk to them and try to distract them. And then hopefully they get it (the shot) without even knowing and they go away happy.”
“I’m grateful that they’re grateful,” Gross said. “I’m going to keep coming back once a week until the job is done.”
Last week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services changed its rules to allow retired health professionals to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
