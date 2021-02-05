COLEMAN ON THE ROAD: Goodell addresses diversity, Mahomes discusses struggles that led to success

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Commissioner of the NFL Roger Goodell spoke to the media today and part of his state of the NFL address dealt with diversity in the league.
“Our ownership is committed, focused on this...we want to make the NFL, our clubs, more diverse. And so it is much broader than just head coaches for us. But the head coaches are important, so we placed a lot of focus on that this year,” Goodell said
Patrick Mahomes is the most talked about player right now, with Brady a close second. Mahomes says losing the AFC championship two. years ago was a lesson learned.
“For me I think it was important because it showed me I was doing things the right way. As a young quarterback in this league you show up early and put in the time and the work but you don’t really know until you get to that spot you want to be at,” Mahomes said.
Coach Ricklan Holmes coached against Mahomes when he was in school at Whitehouse and Holmes was, of course, coaching at the then-John Tyler High School.
“He was very raw, yeah, but very talented. He had a lot that he could work on but as you see he’s worked hard to get where he is now. Understanding that he was at the. beginning of his process,” Holmes said.
