Cherokee County hunter attempts to dump illegal doe

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Cherokee County game warden came upon a hunter on a tractor attempting to dump the carcass of a doe deer, according to the game warden’s report.
The man said he was not aware that doe days had closed on Nov. 29.
Upon questioning, it was determined that the hunter’s friend who was back at camp had also had some success that morning and had taken a buck.
Upon arrival at the camp, the warden discovered an untagged buck that also failed to meet antler restrictions.
Cases are pending.
