Brother helps locate Cass County man accused of hunting from roadway

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Cass County game warden was contacted by a landowner about a man he caught on his game camera carrying two rifles.
The warden recognized the person and contacted the suspect’s brothers to confirm the location of the suspect and to help set up an interview.
Wardens interviewed the suspect, who admitted to hunting from the roadway and shooting a pig, according to TPWD report. The pig ran onto a hunting lease and the suspect admitted to searching for the pig on the lease with both guns.
Charges are pending in the case.
