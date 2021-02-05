Bowie County jail transitioning to new leadership

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - An Ark-La-Tex jail that has been under multiple investigations for alleged abuse of inmates will soon have new leadership. The take over is just over a week away and leaders there say they need workers to make a smooth transition.
Sheriff Jeff Neal says he has been in office for a month with most of his focus on the take over.
“We have been working over switching over all the utilities, the contracts and everything we need for a smooth transition,” said Neal.
Over the past 20 years, jail operations in Bowie County have been contracted to private companies.
LaSalle Corrections, out of Louisiana, decided late last year to pull out of the contract, leaving the county scrambling to make the transition that will go into effect Feb. 14.
Neal said one of the challenges they are facing is staffing the two facilities with correctional officers.
“There are close to 220 approved positions for the facility and they are not all full, so we are still looking for good applicants. If they want to be a jailor come down and see us,” said Neal.
He said the transition is just over a week away but he feels his department is ready for the take over.
A number of inmates and their families are suing LaSalle Corrections for what they say was unjust treatment while in the facilities. Sheriff Neal says those law suits will not effect the county.
“Any of those law suits filed at the time LaSalle was here, they will continue to address and the county will start moving forward with anything new that comes up,” said Neal.
Neal said the county is financially solvent to take over the jail operations.
If you are interested in becoming a correctional officer, contact the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department at (903) 798-3149, or visit the department’s website.
