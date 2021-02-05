Area with Smith, Gregg counties dips below 15% hospitalization rate 7th straight day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the seventh day in a row, the trauma service area that includes Smith and Gregg counties has had a daily COVID-19 hospitalization rate that was less than 15 percent of its hospitals’ total capacity.
On Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a hospitalization rate of 13.31 percent for TSA G, which is down from the 13.36 percent reported on Thursday.
TSA G hit the seven-day mark on Dec. 21, and as a result, some businesses have been required to scale back to opening at 50-percent of their capacity. Other businesses may be required to close. However, now that the hospitalization rate has been under 15 percent for seven straight days, businesses may now begin operating at 75 percent capacity and bars may reopen.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area G include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood.
Trauma Service Area F, which includes the city of Paris, was below 15 percent for the sixth day in a row at 12.38 percent.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area F include Lamar, Delta, Hopkins, Red River, Titus, Morris, Bowie, and Cass.
