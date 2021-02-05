Week 9 COVID-19 vaccine allocation sites in East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The state has released its list of COVID-19 vaccine allocation sites for the week beginning Feb. 8.
Angelina County and Cities Health District will have its first hub site in week 9. There will be 2,000 Moderna vaccines available for those who meet requirements.
Sharon Shaw with AC&CH said, “We are excited that Angelina County has received HUB designation. The intent is to distribute this much needed vaccine among partner counties to speed up the deployment to at-risk populations. There will be a new system announced for registration in the coming days.”
Nacogdoches Memorial will receive 500 Moderna vaccines.
Other notable allocation sites:
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd will receive another 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
NET Health in Tyler will receive 1,950 Pfizer vaccines, and UT Health Science Center will receive the same quantity.
Titus Regional Medical Center will receive 1,000 Moderna vaccine doses.
Another notable difference for week 8 is that Jasper will no longer be a hub for vaccine distribution.
To see the pharmacies and clinics that will have vaccines available in week 9, click here.
