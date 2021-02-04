WebXtra: COVID-19 vaccine shot clinic in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Health District conducted its fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot clinic working primarily off the Brookshire Brothers vaccine list. That list has been temporarily suspended due to its length and the overwhelming job of getting the end.
On Thursday, 700 first doses were given to individuals whose names were on the list. Brookshire Brothers spokesperson Melissa Crager explained that while the list is temporarily suspended, the names currently on the list aren’t going anywhere. Those individuals will be called eventually with help from its clinic sponsors.
Sharon Shaw, director of the Angelina County Health District is optimistic a new list with a higher degree of technology will roll out next week.
