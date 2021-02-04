WATCH: ABC political director talks about COVID-19 stimulus package, Trump impeachment trial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During his East Texas Now appearance Thursday, Rick Klein, ABC News’ political director talked about a wide variety of topics related to national politics.
Klein spoke to ETN host Jeremy Butler about the pending COVID-19 stimulus package, the chances of former President Donald Trump being convicted in the upcoming trial in the U.S. Senate, and controversial U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district.
As the political director, Klein oversees the ABC News political unit and helps steer the network’s coverage of major news events. He provides regular political commentary and analysis for all ABC News broadcasts and platforms.
