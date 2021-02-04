Tyler police arrest 22-year-old man in connection with fatal Jan. 23 wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Tyler Police Department have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a fatal one-vehicle wreck that occurred in the 700 block of West Queen Street on Jan. 23.
Juan Jesus Juarez is still being held in the Smith County Jail on a felony accident involving death charge after being booked in on Tuesday. His bond amount has been set at $150,000 for the charge.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the Tyler PD detective assigned to the case was notified about a fatal wreck that occurred near the intersection of West Queen Street and North Tenneha Avenue in the early morning hours of Jan. 23.
He learned that the driver of a 2007 Toyota Avalon was heading south on Tenneha Avenue when her or she continued past the “T” intersection, and crashed through a fence and into the backyard of a residence.
The passenger in the back seat on the driver’s side of the vehicle was found dead. He was later identified as Marco Antonio Lopez Penado.
“A witness advised that two subjects fled the scene on foot,” the affidavit stated.
The Tyler PD lieutenant also told the detective that the odor of marijuana was obvious inside the vehicle.
The detective noticed what appeared to be an open container of alcohol in the back floorboard, the affidavit stated. An officer at the scene said he noticed the smell of alcohol on Penado and that he found a black LG cell phone on the floorboard.
Further investigation revealed that the Avalon was registered to Juarez, and a Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to Juarez’ address on State Highway 64 East. The SCSO deputy was speaking to a woman at that location when Juarez approached them on foot.
According to the affidavit, Juarez agreed to come to the Tyler Police Department to speak to the detective. The SCSO deputy told him that Juarez said his vehicle had been stolen and that he thought his story didn’t make any sense.
When the Tyler PD detective spoke to Juarez, he noticed that Juarez had minor scrapes on his hands, scratches and redness on his back, and dirt on his clothes, socks, and sandals. Juarez allegedly claimed the marks came from a woman.
“Juarez began his statement by saying, “At the time, whenever everything had happened, I was already walking home.” Juarez initially said he was at a friend’s house drinking, and when he went outside, his car was gone, the affidavit stated.
Juarez also allegedly said he didn’t call the police because he has had bad experiences with law enforcement.
During his interview, Juarez changed his story several times and eventually asked for an attorney, the affidavit stated.
On Jan. 27, the Tyler PD detective got a warrant to search Juarez’ Avalon. A search of the vehicle turned up multiple bloodstains, a key fob, an open Budweiser beer can, and a plastic bag with a “green leafy residue.”
Authorities tracked the Avalon’s movements on the night/morning that the crash occurred via a tracking device on the vehicle, the affidavit stated. Among other things, it showed that the Avalon stopped at 716 W. Queen about a minute before the first 911 call came in, along with an alcoholic beverage store in Kilgore.
The victim’s brother said that Juarez offered to give Penado a ride home from a party the night before the fatal wreck, the affidavit stated.
Further investigation turned up the identity of the third man who was in the Avalon the night of the crash, the affidavit stated. Eventually, the man allegedly admitted to being in the vehicle with Juarez and Penado at the time of the crash after they were drinking together.
The other passenger said Juarez was looking in the backseat as he talked to Penado as they approached the stop sign on Tenneha Avenue, the affidavit stated. He allegedly told police that Juarez continued through the intersection and crashed.
“[The witness] said he immediately exited the front passenger seat and ran,” the affidavit stated.
Cruz admitted that he ran because he is on pre-trial release and one of the conditions is that he isn’t supposed to drink alcohol or associate with anyone else who is drinking, the affidavit stated.
Previous story: Early morning crash leaves 1 dead in Tyler
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.