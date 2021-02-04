Tyler Fire Department receives top Public Protection Classification rating

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department is receiving a top rating from the U.S. Insurance Services Office.
The department was given a rating of 1/1X, meaning properties within 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant and within five miles of a fire station are given a high readiness standard and ability to put out a fire by the department. Properties located further than 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant or water supply suction point and within five miles of a fire station are considered class 1X.
“If you’re a ten, that means you barely have any fire protection at all, so your insurance rate will normally be the highest insurance rates of anyone in any surrounding community,” Tyler Fire Chief David Coble said. “The average is about five. That lets you know the service here in Tyler is already been great for more than ten years because ten years ago we went from a three to a two, and so now we’re going from a two to a one.”
Tyler residents can contact their insurance provider to request the new classification be included in their policy, which could lead to lower insurance premiums. Click here to download the ISO recommendation letter.
The new rating goes into effect may first of this year.
