Roadwork for the week of Feb. 1 2021

The contractor is scheduled to perform surface paving operations on US 69 throughout the week between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The roadway will be reduced to one lane in the direction of paving. Once the inside lane is paved in one direction, traffic will be moved onto the new bridge during the daytime to allow for paving of the outside lane. This daytime traffic switch will continue until the US 69 surface paving is complete. Traffic will be moved from the bridge at the end of the work day. US 69 traffic will be required to cross the bridge and utilize a turnaround to access FM 346 during the daytime work hours. The paving operations are estimated to take 3 days for each direction of travel. The US 69 work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project consists of building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.