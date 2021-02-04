Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’re off to a cloudy, breezy, and warm start to our Thursday afternoon as south winds blow up to 15-25 miles per hour, with some gusts expected to reach up to 30 mph. Due to these breezy winds, a Lake Wind Advisory has been issued until 6 PM this evening. Temperatures will warm quickly today, reaching into the middle 70s ahead of our next cold front that is expected to arrive this afternoon. A few light showers will be possible along and ahead of this cold front for areas mainly south of I-20, but most look to remain dry today other than seeing a few sprinkles at times. Skies will partially clear behind our cold front and temperatures will drop down to the upper 30s and lower 40s by tomorrow morning. We’ll see a fair mix of clouds and sun during the first half of our Friday, but skies will once again clear by the later afternoon hours as highs warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Another weak front on Saturday could bring a stray shower or two before sunshine returns on Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will remain above average in the lower to middle 60s with a calm and variable wind. A quick jump into the upper 60s for Monday of next week before our next strong cold front arrives on Tuesday. Scattered rain chances will be possible throughout the first half of the next workweek as morning lows drop to near freezing by Wednesday morning.