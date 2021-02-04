Texas tenants behind on rent will soon be able to seek aid from $1.3 billion assistance program

The new program, which is expected to start in two weeks, will help with up to 15 months of rent, both for past or future payments. According to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, around 80,000 households will be able to receive assistance. Both landlords and tenants will be able to apply. Once the program is running, the payments could take up to two weeks to reach the tenants or landlords if the paperwork is filed correctly, said Brooke Boston, deputy executive director of programs at the agency.