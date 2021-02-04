Teen injured in shooting at Polk County party

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was shot during a party the night of January 30 at the Siesta County Subdivision according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office reports the 19-year-old woman received a gunshot wound to her abdomen during a fight involving several people at a party.
The woman was taken to Kingwood Hospital. At this time, she is in stable condition in the ICU according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives interviewed several people present at the time of the shooting and ask that anyone with information contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 936-327-6810.
