Suspect who led law enforcement on pursuit in Rusk, Gregg Counties in custody

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been taken into custody after leading Rusk County deputies on a pursuit Thursday.
The pursuit started on FM 2012 in Rusk County when deputies attempted a routine traffic stop on an individual in a Nissan sedan.
According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the individual sped off, initiating the pursuit. The pursuit made its way to Highway 31 in Gregg County headed towards the Longview city limits.
At this time, officials said a DPS trooper was setting up spike strips ahead of the vehicle. When the person saw the trooper, he pulled over and surrendered and was taken into custody.
No one was injured in the pursuit.
