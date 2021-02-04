SPD chief: Child wounded in shooting on Bernice Circle

3-year-old rushed to hospital for treatment of gunshot wound to her upper torso

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond is one of multiple fire and police units who responded to a report of a shooting on Bernice Street in Shreveport at 9:27 p.m. Feb. 3. (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | February 3, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 11:07 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 3-year-old girl has been rushed to the hospital for treatment of a life-threatening gunshot wound to her upper torso, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said.

He added that her condition has since been stabilized.

Preliminary investigation indicates the gunfire occurred inside a residence in the 700 block of Bernice Circle, Raymond said.

No arrest has been made.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate the shooting happened at 9:27 p.m. That’s when first responders were summoned.

The Fire Department had five units on a medical emergency on Bernice between Wyngate Boulevard and Bartlett Drive, dispatch records show. That number now stands at two.

Five police units responded to a report of a shooting at the same location. That number has since grown to 15.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

