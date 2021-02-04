Smith County jury duty resumes with safety measures

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County has resumed jury trials after nearly a year-long interruption due to COVID-19.
The Texas Supreme Court and local healthy authority, Dr. Paul McGaha, gave permission for jury duty to proceed.
Jury panels were called on, January 26-27, as well as February 1-2 but “we saw low juror turnout during our first days of jury selection,” Judge Robert Wilson, of the 321st District Court, said. “We want to get the word out that yes, Smith County is sending out jury summons once again, and that it is safe to come to the courthouse.”
Those who receive a jury summons are required to report to the Smith County Courthouse.
Smith County District Clerk Penny Clarkston said jury summons have been sent out for every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, through March 17, 2021.
The district judges and county court-at-law judges have implemented measures to ensure the health and safety of Smith County residents coming to the Courthouse for jury duty.
Safety measures include:
· Limited capacity of 46 people in the Central Jury Room to allow for social distancing
· Prescreening potential jurors by taking their temperature
· Providing masks, face shields and gloves
· Having hand sanitizer in multiple locations
· Cleaning often
· Food precautions and instructions
For more information, call 903-590-1660 or visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/elected-officials/district-clerk/jury-duty-430
