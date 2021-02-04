SFA men’s basketball New Orleans’ game to be rescheduled due to COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball game this weekend in New Orleans has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the New Orleans program.
The Southland Conference has announced the Privateers’ upcoming two conference matchups against Stephen F. Austin on Feb. 6 and Central Arkansas Feb. 10 will be rescheduled in consultation with the two opponents and the Southland office.
This is the second time SFA has seen a conference game get postponed due to COVID-19 protocols inside their opponents program.
