SFA men’s basketball New Orleans’ game to be rescheduled due to COVID-19

SFA men’s basketball New Orleans’ game to be rescheduled due to COVID-19
(Source: Pexels.com)
By Caleb Beames | February 4, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 2:31 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball game this weekend in New Orleans has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the New Orleans program.

The Southland Conference has announced the Privateers’ upcoming two conference matchups against Stephen F. Austin on Feb. 6 and Central Arkansas Feb. 10 will be rescheduled in consultation with the two opponents and the Southland office.

This is the second time SFA has seen a conference game get postponed due to COVID-19 protocols inside their opponents program.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.