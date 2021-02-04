SFA football key in on specific needs with smaller 2021 recruiting class

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - SFA head football coach Colby Carthel announced the addition of 11 signees during the 2021 National Signing Day on Wednesday.
The ‘Jacks bolstered their defensive unit with the signing class, with seven of the eleven signees belonging on the defensive side of the ball. The Lumberjacks also stayed true to the Lone Star State, as ten of the 11 players come from within the state of Texas.
The eleven SFA signees are Luke Watson (LB – Gilmer, Texas [Gilmer HS] – 6-1 • 205), Willburn Smallwood (DE – Lufkin, Texas [Lufkin HS] – 6-2 • 228), Dave Babalola (LB – Richmond, Texas [George Ranch] – 6-4 • 225), Griffin Edwards ( TE – Grapevine, Texas [Grapevine HS] – 6-6 • 220), Donnie Moody (LB – Converse, Texas [Judson HS] – 6-0 • 200), Lenard Lemons (CB – Arlington, Texas [Martin HS] – 5-11 • 170), Cameron Brady (WR - Arlington, Texas [Lamar HS] – 6-2 • 195], Charles Demmings (CB – Mesquite, Texas [Mesquite Horn HS] – 6-2 • 180), Edward Bobino III (DT – Hunstville, Texas [Huntsville HS] 6-3 • 205), Will Huntsinger (OL – San Antonio, Texas [Johnson HS] 6-4 • 280) and Grant Jefferis (OL – Aledo, Texas [Aledo HS] 6-6 • 285).
Willburn Smallwood | DE | 6-2 | 228 lbs | Lufkin, Texas | Lufkin HS
Recruiting Information
- 309th ranked prospect in Texas
- Three-star defensive end, according to 247sports
- Decommitted from Nevada to sign with SFA
- Received offers from Lamar and Texas Southern as well
High School
- Two year letterwinner in football as a defensive end
- Accrued career totals of 84 tackles, 21 TFL, 13 sacks, four passes defensed, 15 QB pressures, 1 FF, 2 FR
Personal
- Son of Wilburn Smallwood and Jennifer Duffeild-Smallwood
- Nickamed “Swamp”
Dave Babalola | DE | 6-4 | 225 lbs | Richmond, Texas | George Ranch HS Recruiting Information
- Two-star defensive end, according to rivals.com
- Received offers from New Mexico State, Lamar, Abilene Christian, Southern, Texas Southern
- Ranked #177 in Texas, according to Maxpreps.com
Personal
- Son of Samuel and Florence Babalola
- Two-time First Team All-District
- A member of the National Honor Society
Griffin Edwards | TE | 6-6 | 225 lbs | Grapevine, Texas. | Grapevine Recruiting Information
- Ranked 77th TE in Texas
- Three-star tight end, according to 247sports
- Received offers from SMU, UNLV, New Mexico, ULM, Lamar and HBU
- Invited to the Texas Top 100 Showcase
High School
- Four year letterwinner in football as a defensive back
- Also lettered in basketball and track and field
- Accrued career totals of 55 catches, 550 yards and nine touchdowns
- Hauled down 22 catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns in his best single game performance
Personal
- Son of Bradley Edwards and Penny Edwards
- 2019-20 First Team All-District at TE
- Father played collegiate baseball
- Nicknamed “Griff”
Luke Watson | LB | 6-1 | 205 lbs | Gilmer, Texas | Gilmer HS Recruiting Information
- Received offers from Lamar, Houston Baptist, Sam Houston and Northwestern State
High School
- Three year letterwinner in football as a linebacker and tight end
- Also lettered in basketball as a guard
- Accrued career totals of 183 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 11 six sacks
- All-State First Team Defense
Personal
- Son of Greg and Amber Watson
Donnie Moody | ILB | 6-0 | 205 lbs | Converse, TX | Judson HS Recruiting Information
- Two-star inside linebacker, according to Rivals.com
- Received offers from Colorado State, UNLV, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Missouri State, Texas Southern and Lamar
Lenard Lemons | CB | 5-11 | 175 lbs | Arlington, Texas | Martin HS Recruiting Information
- Received offers from Southern Arkansas, West Texas A&M, Arkansas Tech and Northwestern Oklahoma State.
High School
- Four year letterwinner in football as a defensive back
- Also lettered in track and field
- Accrued career totals of 93 tackles, 10 interceptions, 11 passes defensed
- Had two interceptions against Mansfield
Personal
- Runs a 4.36 40-yard dash
- Two-time First Team All-District
- A member of the National Honor Society
Cameron Brady | WR | 6-2 | 195 lbs | Arlington, Texas | Arlington Lamar HS Recruiting Information
- Three star recruit on Rivals.com and 247sports.com
- Received a total of 12 offers, including Arizona, Arkansas, Houston, Kansas, Ole Miss, UCF, Louisiana Tech and North Texas
- Ranked 156th prospect out of Texas
High School
- District 4-6A Second Team as a junior
- Compiled career totals of 90 receptions, 1282 yards and 15 touchdowns
- Helped Arlington Lamar to a 10-2 record and second round playoff appearance
Charles Demmings | CB | 6-2 | 180 lbs | Mesquite, Texas | Mesquite Horn HS Recruiting Information
- Received offers from West Texas A&M, Pittsburg State, UT-Permian Basin and others.
High School
- Also competed in varsity track
- Totaled 43 tackles and a touchdown in 2020-21 season
- Sports a 3.3 high school GPA
- Runs a 4.40 40-yard dash
Personal
- Mom’s name is Shery
Edward Bobino III | DT | 6-3 | 205 lbs | Huntsville, Texas | Huntsville HS Recruiting Information
- Three star recruit on 247sports.com and two-star on Rivals.com
- Received a total of 10 D1 offers, including North Texas, Southern Miss and Louisiana-Monroe.
- Ranked 126th defensive tackle prospect out of Texas
- Decommitted from ULM to commit to SFA
High School
- Recorded 154 total tackles across 2019 and 2020 seasons, including a 20-sack season in 2020 that also saw him force three fumbles.
- Was the Class 5A sack leader in 2020
- Finalist for Mr. Texas Football
Will Huntsinger | OL | 6-4 | 280 lbs | San Antonio, Texas | Johnson HS Recruiting Information
- Ranked 110th tackle prospect out of Texas, according to MaxPreps.com
High School
- Played offensive tackle for Johnson HS
- Helped his team to the Texas state playoffs in 2020
- Two-time First Team All-District
- Two-time Academic Team selection
Personal
- Son of Guy Huntsinger
Grant Jefferis | OL | 6-6 | 285 lbs | Aledo, Texas | Aledo HS Recruiting Information
- Ranked 8th tackle prospect out of Texas, according to MaxPreps.com
High School
- Played offensive guard for Aledo HS
- Three-time state champion
- First Team All-District Offensive Guard