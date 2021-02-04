Sarkisian finishing Texas class Herman began, OU tops Big 12

(AP) - New Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is finishing up the 2021 Texas recruiting class started by Tom Herman.
Sarkisian inherited 19 signees recruited by Herman before the coaching change in January, and added for more Wednesday.
The Longhorns came up short of having the Big 12′s top recruiting class for the fourth year in a row.
They are second behind Oklahoma in rankings by 247Sports for the first time since the Sooners last had the league’s top class in 2017.
Oklahoma had no additions Wednesday after a successful early signing period in December, and bringing in five transfers.
