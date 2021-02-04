Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports man found dead in creek

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have identified the body that was found in a creek near Lake Livingston as that of 59-year-old Gary Earl Nash.
According to a press release, PCSO deputies were called out to an area of Bent Wood Bend Subdivision after a man’s body was found floating in a nearby creek on Jan. 27. Later, PCSO detectives identified the person as Nash.
Detectives learned from Nash’s son and other relatives that Nash returned home from a funeral on Jan. 12 and talked about going bank fishing behind his home, the press release stated. They found a spot a short distance from where the body was found where Nash had built a makeshift ladder to get down a steep embankment.
Fishing equipment belonging to Nash was found at the scene, the press release stated.
“It is suspected by detectives that Mr. Nash may have fallen from the embankment, causing serious injuries, " the press release stated. “Detectives suspect no foul play to be the cause of Mr. Nash’s death.”
Justice of the Peace Jamie Richardson ordered that Nash’s body be sent to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
“The death is still under investigation at this time,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.