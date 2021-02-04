Overton ISD returns to regular schedule after brief lockdown

OVERTON, Texas (KTRE) - Overton ISD went into a short lockdown Thursday morning after an unauthorized person was seen on the campus, according to a Facebook post.
The brief lockdown occurred shortly before 9 a.m.
“Students and staff followed our safety procedures perfectly, and once the OPD and OISD administrators determined the person was no longer in the area of the schools and not a threat, all campuses returned to their regular schedules,” the Facebook post stated.
The Facebook post went on to say that Overton ISD’s administrators will always take extreme caution when it comes to protecting their students and staff.
“While no one was in danger in this incident, the lockdown was ordered in an abundance of caution until the situation could be sorted out,” the Facebook post stated.
