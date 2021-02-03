East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another beautiful day here in East Texas on this Wednesday. We are looking for more clouds on Thursday, a few scattered showers and some very gusty winds starting out of the SW through the early part of the day, then shifting behind the front out of the NW at 15-25 mph, gusting to near 35-40 mph in some areas. Rainfall totals on Thursday should be less than .10″ with some, getting none at all. Skies should become partly cloudy late in the day for most all of ETX, then lots of sunshine on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Chilly mornings expected on these days as well with mild afternoon temperatures. Another weak cold front on Monday is expected to usher in clouds and scattered showers...nothing too heavy, just some dreary days with scattered rain. Cool mornings and Mild to Cool afternoons are expected as well.