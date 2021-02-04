Onalaska man identified as victim of recent drowning

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have identified an Onalaska man who drowned last month.
On Friday, January 29, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Idle Wild subdivision after receiving 911 calls that a witness observed a man fall from a boat and never resurfaced.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office performed a search alongside the Onalaska Police Dept. and Onalaska Fire and Rescue in boats provided by the Texas Games Wardens. The search was called off after dark and continued the following morning.
On Tuesday, the Texas Games Wardens continued their recovery efforts and located the body of Edward Weeks, 63, of Onalaska. It is believed that Weeks was meeting a friend at the boat ramp to work on his boat at which time it stalled when he was witnessed falling into the water.
An autopsy was ordered to be conducted at the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. At this time the death is still under investigation.
