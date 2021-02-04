EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Cloudy this morning with a strong southerly breeze. Temperatures are starting out in the mid to upper 50s. Expect windy conditions and high temperatures reaching the lower 70s by midday and falling into the 60s by late afternoon. There is only a slight chance for a shower or two along the cold front, with most places staying dry today. A few clouds are likely tomorrow morning, then mostly sunny and cooler tomorrow afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s and much lighter winds. The cold front this weekend looks very weak and will most likely wash out over East Texas. That means temperatures will be mild again with highs in the 60s. Next week’s cold front looks to bring in some much colder temperatures with highs in the 40s by midweek and slight chances for rain.