Man gets 25 years for shooting at Longview police officer

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Pleasant man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with his shooting at a Longview police officer.
Randy Carl Jeffrey, 34, pleaded guilty in Judge Scott Novy’s court Thursday to a charge of assault on a public servant. Jeffrey accepted concurrent sentences of 25 years, 20 years and three two year sentences.
Jeffrey was arrested in December 2018. Officer William Smeltzer had attempted to confront a suspicious person, identified as Jeffrey. Police say that Jeffrey shot multiple times at Smeltzer, and then Smeltzer returned fire. He struck Jeffrey, who was treated at a local hospital before being booked into the Gregg County Jail. Police say Smeltzer was not injured.
In court, Jeffrey offered an apology to Smeltzer.
“I know he’s got a family just like I’ve got a family and I would never try to take him away from that,” Jeffrey said. “Tell him I truly do apologize.”
Novy gave one piece of advice.
“Be productive,” Novy said. “Get an education in prison. And I hope when you come out you can be productive and no longer lead this life of crime. But it’s up to you Mr. Jeffrey.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.