Johnson lifts Stephen F. Austin past Texas A&M-CC 84-75
Johnson's 29 points helps Lumberjacks defeat Islanders, 84-75. (Source: Evan Luecke/SFA Athletics)
By Associated Press | February 4, 2021 at 2:46 AM CST - Updated February 4 at 2:46 AM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Cameron Johnson had 29 points as Stephen F. Austin got past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-75.

Johnson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. Gavin Kensmil had 16 points and nine rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (11-3, 8-1 Southland Conference).

Calvin Solomon added 12 points and eight rebounds. Nana Antwi-Boasiako had eight rebounds. Myles Smith scored a season-high 23 points for the Islanders (3-11, 0-5), who have lost five games in a row.  

Jalen White added 19 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Hairston had 13 points and seven assists.

